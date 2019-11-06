Financials
Finnish insurer Sampo Q3 profits fall 81%

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Finnish financial group Sampo reported a bigger than forecast drop in third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, hit by one-off charges at its stake in regional bank Nordea, but said it expects to report good operating results for 2019.

The pan-Nordic insurance company, which owns 19.9% of Nordea, reported a 81% fall in pretax profit to 92 million euros ($102 million), compared with an average forecast of 192 million euros in a Refinitiv poll. ($1 = 0.9031 euros) (Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; editing by Louise Heavens)

