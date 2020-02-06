Finnish insurer Sampo reports 4% Q4 profit rise

HELSINKI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Finnish financial group Sampo reported a 4% rise in fourth-quarter pretax profit on Thursday, citing good performance in its insurance business but “lower for longer” interest rates and some headwinds for lender Nordea.

The pan-Nordics insurer, which owns 19.9% of Nordea, reported a pretax profit of 468 million euros ($515 million) versus the 470.8 million forecast by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Its board of directors approved a new dividend policy in which total annual dividends will represent at least 70% of the group’s net profit for the year, excluding extraordinary items, up from 50% in its previous policy.

$1 = 0.9088 euros) (Reporting by Anne Kauranen; editing by Jason Neely)