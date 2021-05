HELSINKI, May 5 (Reuters) - Finnish financial group Sampo on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected rise in first-quarter pretax profit.

The pan-Nordic insurer, which owns a 15.9% of Nordea bank , reported a pretax profit of 632 million euros ($758.40 million) compared with 162 million a year ago, beating the 428.8 million mean estimate of 5 analysts polled by Refinitiv. (Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Louise Heavens)