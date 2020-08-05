Company News
August 5, 2020 / 6:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Finnish insurer Sampo's Q2 pretax profit drops 19%

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Finnish financial group Sampo reported a 19% drop in second-quarter pretax profit on Wednesday but said it had reversed the March to April drop in the market value of its investment assets.

The pan-Nordic insurer, which owns 19.9% of Nordea Bank , reported a pretax profit of 407 million euros ($481 million) compared with the 442.3 million forecast by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

It also announced a joint recommended cash offer with South Africa’s Rand Merchant Investment (RMI) to buy British auto insurer Hastings. ($1 = 0.8463 euros) (Reporting by Anne Kauranen, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below