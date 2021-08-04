Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Finnish insurer Sampo's Q2 profit beats forecasts

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Finnish financial group Sampo on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected rise in second-quarter pretax profit boosted by strong performance of its core insurance operations and gains from investment markets.

The pan-Nordic insurer reported a pretax profit of 710 million euros ($842.8 million) compared with 407 million a year ago, beating the 643.8 million expected by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

$1 = 0.8424 euros Reporting by Essi Lehto and Tarmo Virki; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

