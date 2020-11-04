Finnish insurer Sampo's Q3 pretax profit surges

HELSINKI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Finnish financial group Sampo reported a 425% rise in third-quarter pretax profit on Wednesday, citing excellent results at its property and casualty subsidiary If and improved market values of its investment assets.

The pan-Nordic insurer, which owns 19.9% of Nordea Bank and has signalled interest in selling it, reported a pretax profit of 485 million euros ($564 million) compared with the 502 million forecast by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.