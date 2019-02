HELSINKI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Nordic insurance and financial holding company Sampo reported on Thursday a rise in fourth quarter profits driven by rising earnings at its property and casualty insurance business IF.

Pretax profit in the fourth quarter rose 3 percent from a year ago to 451 million euros, compared to analysts’ average forecast of 411 million in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Tarmo Virki)