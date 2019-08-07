Financials
August 7, 2019

Sampo Q2 pre-tax profit drops 29%, beats forecasts

OSLO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Financial group Sampo posted a smaller than expected drop in second-quarter earnings on Wednesday and said its largest insurance unit would be more profitable this year than previously anticipated.

The pan-Nordic insurance company and top shareholder in regional bank Nordea reported a 29% fall in pretax profit to 506 million euros ($566.87 million), exceeding the forecast of 492 million euros in a Refinitiv poll. ($1 = 0.8926 euros) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Heavens)

