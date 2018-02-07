Sampo's dividend proposal beats market expectations

HELSINKI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Nordic financial holding company Sampo proposed on Wednesday a larger-than-expected annual dividend after reporting strong profits at its insurance businesses.

Sampo proposed an annual dividend of 2.60 euros ($3.22) per share, up from 2.30 euros a year ago and surpassing a market consensus of 2.48 euros in a Reuters poll.

Sampo has increased the payout every year since 2008.

Sampo’s holdings include the largest Nordic property and casualty insurer If, 21 percent of the region’s largest bank Nordea and close to half of Danish insurer Topdanmark . ($1 = 0.8072 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell, editing by Terje Solsvik)