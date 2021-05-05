UPDATE 1-Finnish insurer Sampo's Q1 profit beats forecasts

(Adds detail)

HELSINKI, May 5 (Reuters) - Finnish financial group Sampo on Wednesday posted a bigger-than-expected rise in first-quarter pretax profit driven by its property and casualty unit and said it remained on track to deliver its 2021 financial targets.

The pan-Nordic insurer, which owns 15.9% of Nordea bank , reported a pretax profit of 632 million euros ($758 million) versus 162 million a year ago and well above the 428.8 million mean estimate of 5 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Sampo said the combined ratio for its property and casualty insurance dropped 4.5 percentage points to 81.2% in the first three months of the year, beating a mean estimate of 84.06%. A ratio below 100 means the insurer earns more in premiums than it pays out in claims.

The company said its core property and casualty insurance business turned in its strongest ever underwriting results with the group’s underwriting profits rising by 37% to 317 million euros.

Sampo’s shares, up 14.29% this year, were 2.48% higher at 40.1 euros at 0720 GMT.