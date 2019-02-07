UPDATE 1-Nordic holding firm Sampo changes CEO after strong Q4

(Adds CEO change, details)

HELSINKI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Nordic insurance and financial holding company Sampo appointed Torbjorn Magnusson as its new president and CEO, after reporting a rise in fourth quarter profit driven by rising earnings at its property and casualty insurance business IF.

Sampo said its former chief executive and president Kari Stadigh would retire at the end of 2019, handing over his position to Magnusson, a Swede born in 1963, who has previously headed the insurance business IF.

Magnusson was simultaneously proposed as the board chairman to Nordea, the biggest bank in the Nordic region, in which Sampo is the largest shareholder.

“Torbjorn Magnusson will immediately start focusing on his new responsibilities. The Sampo and IF Boards have therefore today appointed Morten Thorsrud, the Head of IF Business Area Private, to succeed him as the CEO of IF, effective immediately,” Sampo said in a statement.

Sampo’s pretax profit in the fourth quarter rose 3 percent from a year ago to 451 million euros ($511.8 million), compared to analysts’ average forecast of 411 million in a Reuters poll.

Sampo’s combined ratio improved slightly year-on-year to 83.5 percent from 83.6 percent, beating analysts’ average expectation of 86 percent.

Sampo’s net asset value per share decreased 3.73 euros to 20.60 euros during the fourth quarter, missing analysts’ expectations of 21.7 percent.

Shares in the company were up 2.57 percent at 0808 GMT. ($1 = 0.8812 euros) (Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Tarmo Virki; editing by David Evans)