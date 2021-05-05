UPDATE 2-Finnish insurer Sampo's Q1 profit beats forecasts

* Q1 pretax profit 632 mln euros vs forecast 429 mln

* Strongest ever underwriting results for P&C business

* Shares up 2.2% (Adds CEO and analyst comments)

HELSINKI, May 5 (Reuters) - Finnish financial group Sampo on Wednesday posted stronger-than-expected core earnings across all units and said it remained on track to deliver on its 2021 financial targets.

The pan-Nordic insurer, which partly or completely owns insurance companies If, Mandatum, Topdanmark and Hastings, reported a pretax profit of 632 million euros ($758 million) versus 162 million a year ago.

That was well above the 428.8 million mean estimate of five analysts polled by Refinitiv.

“Of course there are some positive effects from COVID on the market at the moment, such as people driving less, and that will gradually disappear,” Chief Executive Torbjorn Magnusson told Reuters.

Sampo’s shares, up 14.3% this year, were 2.2% higher on the day at 39.98 euros at 1115 GMT, having touched a session high of 40.31 euros.

Sampo said its core property and casualty insurance business turned in its strongest ever underwriting results, with underwriting profits rising 37% to 317 million euros.

“The result was a sum of the great competitiveness of Sampo’s insurance companies and the calm price competition in the Nordic insurance market,” Inderes analyst Sauli Vilen said.

As part of a drive to focus purely on insurance, Sampo has said it looking to significantly reduce its 15.9% stake in Nordea bank.

Vilen, who has a “buy” rating on Sampo shares and a price target of 43 euros, said reducing that stake could help the company achieve a better valuation.

Sampo said the combined ratio for its property and casualty insurance business, which indicates underwriting profitability, dropped 4.5 percentage points to 81.2% in the first three months of the year, beating a mean estimate of 84.06%. A level below 100% indicates that premiums earned exceeded claims.

Sampo revised its outlook for If’s combined ratio from 85% to 82-84% for 2021.