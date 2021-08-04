UPDATE 2-Sampo beats profit forecasts, CEO says could use gains for acquisitions

* Sampo beats forecasts in pretax profit, combined ratio

* CEO says could use asset sale gains for bolt-on acquisitions

* Has found property & casualty insurance synergies in If and Hastings (Adds CEO, analyst comments, share reaction)

HELSINKI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Finnish financial group Sampo on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected rise in second-quarter pretax profit, boosted by strong performance of its core insurance subsidiary If and gains from selling shares in Nordea Bank.

Sampo’s shares were up 1.8% at 41.8 euros in afternoon trading.

The pan-Nordic insurer reported a pretax profit of 710 million euros ($842.8 million) compared with 407 million a year ago, beating the 643.8 million expected by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Sampo’s largest subsidiary If saw its pretax profit grow 48% to 566 million euros year-on-year.

Chief Executive Torbjorn Magnusson told Reuters that synergies from last autumn’s Hastings acquisition amounted to 45 million euros, two-thirds of which came from If.

“We have found synergies we will see in claims management, detecting fraud and capital management,” Magnusson said.

Sampo plans to return gains to shareholders unless used for bolt-on acquisitions in property and casualty insurance sectors.

This could mean increasing stakes in an existing subsidiary or acquiring company ownership that fits with Sampo’s other assets, Magnusson said.

“We have a lot of collaboration with the car industry and two years ago we bought a company that does roadside assistance. Spent 100 million bolting on that,” he said, adding that Sampo is currently focusing its investments on the Nordics.

Sampo’s combined ratio for its property and casualty insurance rose 2 percentage points to 80.7% in April-June, beating the mean estimate of 81%. A ratio below 100 means the insurer earns more in premiums than it pays out in claims.

Even after selling some of its holdings earlier this year as part of its new strategy that focuses on insurance business, Sampo remains Nordea’s largest shareholder with a 11.9% stake.

Magnusson told Reuters the time Sampo will take to reduce its holding in the bank takes time because the insurer wants to do it in a way that will benefit shareholders as much as possible.

Sampo has said it aims to significantly reduce ownership in Nordea by September 2022. ($1 = 0.8424 euros) (Reporting by Essi Lehto and Tarmo Virki; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)