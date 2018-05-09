Weak Swedish crown hits Sampo's mark-to-market results

HELSINKI, May 9 (Reuters) - Nordic financial holding company Sampo, the largest shareholder in Nordea Bank , reported on Wednesday a sharp drop in its mark-to-market results due to a devalued Swedish crown and weak investment markets.

Total comprehensive income, which takes changes in the market value of assets into account, fell to 108 million euros ($127 million) from 557 million euros a year earlier.

However, pretax profit rose 4 percent from a year ago to 445 million euros as operative results from Sampo’s property and casualty business If remained strong.