May 9, 2018 / 6:48 AM / in 16 minutes

Weak Swedish crown hits Sampo's mark-to-market results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 9 (Reuters) - Nordic financial holding company Sampo, the largest shareholder in Nordea Bank , reported on Wednesday a sharp drop in its mark-to-market results due to a devalued Swedish crown and weak investment markets.

Total comprehensive income, which takes changes in the market value of assets into account, fell to 108 million euros ($127 million) from 557 million euros a year earlier.

However, pretax profit rose 4 percent from a year ago to 445 million euros as operative results from Sampo’s property and casualty business If remained strong.

$1 = 0.8448 euros Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Simon Johnson

