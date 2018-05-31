Samsonite International's CFO Gendreau to replace CEO Tainwala

June 1 (Reuters) - Samsonite International SA said on Friday it has replaced Chief Executive Ramesh Dungarmal Tainwala with Chief Financial Officer Kyle Francis Gendreau.

The company said in a statement Tainwala would no longer be an executive director and that it was in talks with him about the terms of his departure from the firm, which would be confirmed at a general shareholders’ meeting to be convened “as soon as practicable”.

Shares in Samsonite plunged last week after a short seller accused it of questionable accounting practices and poor corporate governance. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Tait)