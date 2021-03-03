Federal Circuit sides with Samsung in patent fight over Smart Home app delivery

Rain Computing Inc’s patent-infringement lawsuit over Samsung’s Smart Home apps backfired on Tuesday, as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit invalidated the patent’s asserted claims. The decision reverses part of last year’s ruling by a U.S. District Court judge in Boston in a suit that Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Rain filed in 2018, alleging infringement of its patent on a method of delivering software-on-demand to subscribers. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3b8ZBag