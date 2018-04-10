FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 12:16 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Samsung C&T shares rise after report of planned stake purchase in biopharma affiliate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Samsung C&T Corp rose 3.6 percent on Tuesday after a report said the company is considering raising up to 3 trillion won ($2.8 billion) to buy a 30 percent stake in biopharma affiliate Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd.

Samsung C&T has been contacting large financial institutions to raise the money, South Korean TV channel MBC reported on Monday, citing an unnamed person with knowledge of Samsung’s process.

Another affiliate, Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd, which owned 94.6 percent of Samsung Bioepis as of end-2017, saw its shares rise 6.8 percent in early trade. ($1 = 1,068.8600 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
