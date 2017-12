SEOUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd said on Wednesday the United States’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review its copy of blockbuster breast cancer drug Herceptin for potential approval.

Samsung Bioepis said in a statement that if approved, its version of Herceptin will be commercialised in the United States by Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)