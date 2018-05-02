UPDATE 1-Samsung BioLogics shares plunge after regulator says co breached accounting rules

* Financial watchdog gives prelim notice to co on measures

* Co says will prove accounting practices were proper

* BioLogics shares down as much as 19.8 pct to 3-mnth low (Adds regulator statement, share move milestone, background)

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd fell more than 19 percent on Wednesday to a three-month low as South Korea’s financial watchdog provisionally decided it had breached accounting rules.

The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said on Tuesday it had given preliminary notice to drug contract manufacturer Samsung BioLogics and its accounting firms of measures it could take concerning the provisional breach.

Samsung BioLogics said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that it would prove its books were sound.

Its shares fell as much as 19.8 percent to their lowest since late January, before pairing losses to trade down 14 percent at 0043 GMT. The benchmark KOSPI was down 0.2 percent.

The FSS said it had begun an investigation into the company earlier this year after an activist group and a lawmaker questioned whether the company had breached accounting rules to inflate its net profit before listing in late 2016.

Samsung BioLogics reported a 1.9 trillion won net profit in 2015, compared to a roughly 28 billion won net loss in 2014 and a 62.4 billion won net loss in 2013.

Shares in Samsung C&T Corp, which held a 43 percent stake in Samsung BioLogics as of end-2017, also fell more than 5 percent. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)