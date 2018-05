SEOUL, May 18 (Reuters) - Samsung BioLogics said on Friday that its joint venture partner Biogen would exercise its call option to increase its stake to 50 pct minus one share in Samsung Bioepis.

Biogen sent a letter to the South Korean biotech drug maker that it planned to use the option by June 29, BioLogics said in a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Joori Roh; Editing by Grant McCool)