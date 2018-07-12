FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
July 12, 2018 / 7:24 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

S.Korea says Samsung BioLogics violated accounting rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - South Korea’s top financial regulator said on Thursday that drug manufacturer Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd had violated accounting rules and it will report the case to prosecutors for potential investigation.

The decision came after a months-long review of BioLogics’ bookkeeping when it switched in 2015 to valuing its stake in drugmaker Samsung Bioepis at fair market value instead of at book value.

The accounting switch helped BioLogics swing to a profit just ahead of its $2 billion IPO in 2016.

The company, which has denied any wrongdoing, was not immediately available for comments. (Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Miyoung Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.