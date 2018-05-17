UPDATE 1-Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June

(Adds background)

SEOUL, May 18 (Reuters) - South Korean drugmaker Samsung BioLogics said on Friday joint venture partner Biogen would exercise its call option to increase its stake to 50 percent minus one share in Samsung Bioepis.

The plan comes as BioLogics is mired in a regulatory probe into its accounting rules.

South Korea’s financial regulator said it notified BioLogics, an affiliate of tech giant Samsung Electronics , of measures it could take concerning any breach of accounting rules.

The drugmaker has denied any wrongdoing.

The valuation in its books of loss-making drug developing unit Samsung Bioepis jumped by 18 times to about $4.5 billion in 2015 after it switched to valuing the unlisted firm at fair market value instead of at book value.

BioLogics has defended its accounting change, which relates to plans by Biogen to up its stake in joint venture Samsung Bioepis.

Biogen sent a letter to BioLogics that it planned to use the option by June 29, BioLogics said in a regulatory filing.

South Korea’s top financial watchdog held a hearing on Thursday to consider opinions from BioLogics and its auditors regarding its accounting probe. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Joori Roh; Editing by Grant McCool and Stephen Coates)