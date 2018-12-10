Samsung BioLogics shares to remain listed, resume trade on Dec. 11

SEOUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main stock exchange has decided Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd is qualified to continue trading on the exchange and that the company’s shares will resume trading on Tuesday, the bourse said on Monday.

Trading in shares of the biotech drug arm of the parent group of tech giant Samsung Electronics Co has been suspended since Nov. 14, immediately after the financial regulator said the company had intentionally breached accounting rules ahead of its listing in 2016.

Samsung BioLogics said in a statement it would strengthen its internal control system. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo and Yuna Park; Editing by Mark Potter)