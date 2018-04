SEOUL, April 10 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung SDI said on Tuesday it is selling shares worth 582 billion won ($546 million) in affiliate Samsung C&T Corp .

Samsung SDI said in a regulatory filing that it would sell the shares on Wednesday to resolve cross-shareholding ties and secure funds for investment. ($1 = 1,066.1500 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)