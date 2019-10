SEOUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Samsung Display suspended one of its liquid crystal display (LCD) production lines in South Korea last month amid falling demand for LCD panels, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , said in August it was considering suspending one of its LCD production lines at home due to a supply glut. (Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)