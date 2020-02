SEOUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics said on Friday that it has named former finance minister and its outside director, Bahk Jae-wan, as its board chairman.

Bahk became the tech giant’s first outside director in the chairman’s role and takes over from Lee Sang-hoon, who resigned after being jailed over alleged union-busting activities. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joori Roh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)