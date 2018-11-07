Samsung to invest $22 bln in AI by 2020

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 7 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co said on Wednesday it planned to invest $22 billion in artificial intelligence technology by 2020.

Speaking at its developers conference in San Francisco, Samsung’s head of AI, Eui Suk Chung, also said the company will hire a thousand employees to work on the technology in the same period.

Samsung is expected to launch its much-anticipated foldable phone to developers at the conference later on Wednesday. (Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee and Munsif Vengattil; editing by Patrick Graham)