April 25, 2018 / 11:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Samsung Elec Q1 profit up 58 pct on-year to new record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd posted a record quarterly profit, as expected, for the three months through March, led by firm demand for memory chips.

Operating profit for the world’s biggest chipmaker was 15.6 trillion won ($14.4 billion) in the first quarter, up 58 percent from a year ago and in line with the 15.6 trillion won the company had estimated.

Revenue jumped 19.8 percent to 60.6 trillion won, also in line with its earlier estimate.

$1 = 1,081.2000 won Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

