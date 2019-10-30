Industrials
October 30, 2019 / 11:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Samsung Elec Q3 profit dives 56% as further chip prices declines weigh

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported a 56% fall in third-quarter operating profit on Thursday, reeling from chip price declines in the face of a prolonged industry downturn.

The world’s top maker of memory chips and smartphones said operating profit was 7.8 trillion won ($6.70 billion), slightly above the 7.7 trillion won estimate the company released earlier.

Samsung’s profit has slumped on-year for four consecutive quarters and it is expected to fall again in the current quarter, analysts say.

Earlier this month its cross-town rival, SK Hynix , said 5G-enabled smartphones should help lift the global memory market out of the doldrums next year. ($1 = 1,163.6000 won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below