Samsung Elec says Q1 operating profit likely up 57.6 pct

SEOUL, April 6 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday its first-quarter operating profit likely rose 57.6 percent from a year earlier, beating market expectations.

The tech giant said its January-March profit was likely 15.6 trillion won ($14.7 billion), compared with an average forecast of 14.5 trillion won from a Thomson Reuters survey of 21 analysts.

Revenue was estimated to have increased 18.7 percent to 60 trillion won, Samsung said in a regulatory filing.

The South Korean company did not elaborate on its performance and will disclose detailed earnings in late April. ($1 = 1,061.5100 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)