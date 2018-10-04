FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 11:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Samsung Elec says Q3 operating profit likely hit record high

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Friday said its third-quarter operating profit likely rose to a record high, on demand from data centres and improved production yields.

The third quarter is, however, expected to mark a peak in earnings as a two-year super cycle of tight supply and soaring demand comes to an end, with prices of some types of chips already sliding sharply.

Samsung, in a regulatory filing, said July-September profit was likely 17.5 trillion won ($15.5 billion), compared with an average forecast of 17.2 trillion won in a Refinitiv poll of 15 analysts.

The firm did not elaborate on its performance and will disclose detailed earnings in late October. ($1 = 1,132.8500 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Ju-min Park; Editing by Stephen Coates and Edwina Gibbs)

