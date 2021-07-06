Samsung Electronics says Q2 profit likely rose 53%, beating analyst estimate

SEOUL, July 7 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday second-quarter operating profit rose an estimated 53% as strong chip prices and demand buoyed results despite a decline in smartphone shipments from the previous quarter.

The world’s largest memory chip and smartphone maker said April-June profit was likely 12.5 trillion won ($11 billion), beating an 11.3 trillion won analyst forecast from Refinitiv SmartEstimate. ($1 = 1,136.7800 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee & Heekyong Yang; editing by Richard Pullin)