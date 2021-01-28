Samsung Electronics sees weaker first-quarter after quarterly profit jump

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd posted a 26% jump in quarterly operating profit on Thursday, but said it expects a weaker result this quarter due to the impact of a strong won on its memory chip business and the cost of new production lines.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its store in Seoul, South Korea, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Samsung, the world’s top maker of memory chips, said it still expected solid demand for its mobile products and in its data centers business, but pointed to ongoing concerns about the impact of the global pandemic.

“Looking ahead, Samsung Electronics expects overall profit to weaken in the first quarter of 2021,” the company said in a statement.

“For 2021, (Samsung) expects a recovery in overall global demand but uncertainties persist over the possibility of recurring COVID-19 waves,” it added.

The jump in operating profit in the October-December quarter came as strong memory chip shipments and display profits offset a strong won, the cost of a new chip production line, weaker memory chip prices, and a quarter-on-quarter drop in smartphone shipments.

The market for DRAM chips that go into devices is expected to recover during the first half of 2021 from mobile and server clients’ demand, Samsung said.

Samsung’s fourth-quarter operating profit rose to 9.05 trillion won ($8.17 billion), from 7.2 trillion won a year earlier, in line with the company’s estimate earlier this month.

Revenue at the world’s top maker of memory chips and smartphones rose 3% to 61.6 trillion won. Net profit rose 26% to 6.6 trillion won.

Samsung’s capital expenditure in 2020 reached 38.5 trillion won, including 32.9 trillion won on semiconductors. Investment in chip contract manufacturing jumped as the company expanded a production facility. Memory chips saw significant spending growth for capacity expansion and advanced process, it said.

Analysts said Samsung’s display unit reported its highest operating profit in at least four years in the December quarter as supplying panels for Apple’s new iPhone kept its OLED production near 100% of capacity during the quarter.

($1 = 1,115.2000 won)