SEOUL, March 18 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics on Wednesday expected memory chip demand to grow this year on higher data center investments and new applications, but said external uncertainties linger over the coronavirus outbreak and the U.S.-China trade war.

Samsung Electronics Chief Executive Kim Ki-nam also expected limited memory chip supplies this year, which should lead to a stablised market, he said. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Tom Hogue)