Samsung Elec's Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders highest among Note series-exec
#Communications Equipment
September 12, 2017 / 1:42 AM / in a month

Samsung Elec's Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders highest among Note series-exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Pre-orders for Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s latest premium smartphone Galaxy Note 8 are currently the highest among the Note series, the tech giant’s mobile chief said on Tuesday.

“Since the August 23 New York unpack, many buyers and partners said the initial response is encouraging,” said DJ Koh, President of Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Communications Business, at a media event.

The Galaxy Note 8 goes on sale on Friday in the U.S., South Korea and other countries. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)

