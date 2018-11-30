Corrections News
November 30, 2018 / 12:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-Samsung Elec says it will cancel $4.4 bln worth of shares

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous word in headline)

SEOUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it would cancel 4.9 trillion won ($4.4 billion) worth of its shares.

The stock cancellation included 450 million in common stock and 81 million in preferred stock, the company said in a filing to the stock exchange.

Samsung has said it plans to cancel its remaining treasury shares this year to enhance shareholder value. ($1 = 1,119.1800 won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.