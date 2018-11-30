REFILE-Samsung Elec says it will cancel $4.4 bln worth of shares

(Removes extraneous word in headline)

SEOUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it would cancel 4.9 trillion won ($4.4 billion) worth of its shares.

The stock cancellation included 450 million in common stock and 81 million in preferred stock, the company said in a filing to the stock exchange.

Samsung has said it plans to cancel its remaining treasury shares this year to enhance shareholder value. ($1 = 1,119.1800 won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)