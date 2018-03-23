FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
March 23, 2018 / 12:38 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Samsung Elec CEO expects higher demand for value-added memory chips in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 23 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd expects demand to increase for value-added memory chips handling large data this year, its CEO said on Friday.

The tech giant also expects greater uncertainty in the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panel business due to stiffer competition between OLED and liquid crystal display (LCD) panels, and from Chinese LCD makers, Samsung Electronics’ co-CEO Kinam Kim said.

Samsung held its annual shareholders meeting on Friday, with shareholders to vote on a 50:1 stock split and appointments of new board directors.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.