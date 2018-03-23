Samsung Elec CEO expects higher demand for value-added memory chips in 2018

SEOUL, March 23 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd expects demand to increase for value-added memory chips handling large data this year, its CEO said on Friday.

The tech giant also expects greater uncertainty in the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panel business due to stiffer competition between OLED and liquid crystal display (LCD) panels, and from Chinese LCD makers, Samsung Electronics’ co-CEO Kinam Kim said.

Samsung held its annual shareholders meeting on Friday, with shareholders to vote on a 50:1 stock split and appointments of new board directors.