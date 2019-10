SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Samsung Heavy Industries on Wednesday said a total of 1.62 trillion won ($1.39 billion) worth of orders to build two drillships were canceled.

The South Korean company said in a stock exchange filing that Switzerland-based Transocean expressed intention to cancel the orders last month. ($1 = 1,168.0600 won) ($1 = 1,167.2600 won) (Reporting by Sangmi Cha and Hyunjoo Jin, editing by Louise Heavens)