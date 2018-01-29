Samsung Heavy sells drilling rig for $500 mln

SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Monday it has agreed to sell a semi-submersible drilling rig for $500 million to an unidentified European company.

The world’s third-largest shipbuilder by orderbook said Sweden’s Stena, which originally ordered the drilling rig, had cancelled the order last year.

Last week, Samsung Heavy agreed to sell the rig to a European third party, resolving the risk of non-payment, the firm said in a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)