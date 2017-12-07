Samsung Heavy shares extend losses on rights issue plan

SEOUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Samsung Heavy Industries extended losses on Thursday, down 1.8 percent following a 29 percent slide the previous day when the South Korean shipbuilder announced a $1.4 billion rights offering plan to cut credit risks.

On Wednesday, Samsung Heavy Industries announced its second rights offering in two years and forecast a fourth straight year of operating losses, prompting brokerages to cut target prices for the shipbuilder. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)