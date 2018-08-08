FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 5:07 AM / in 2 hours

REFILE-Samsung Group to spend $22 bln on AI, 5G, auto parts and biopharma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous words in the headline)

SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Group will invest 25 trillion won ($22 billion) over the next three years in artificial intelligence, 5G mobile technology, electronic components for autos, and the biopharmaceutical business, Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday.

Samsung Electronics, the world’s top maker of memory chips and smartphones and the group’s flagship company, did not provide a breakdown of the figures but said it will provide the majority of the investment. ($1 = 1,118.7500 won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Kim Miyoung and Neil Fullick)

