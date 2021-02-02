Federal Circuit upholds Samsung win on web-based search for prior art

Documents on a standard-setting organization’s website were “publicly accessible” for purposes of patent research even though the site was not searchable by content, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held Monday. The three-judge panel largely affirmed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s September 2019 ruling for Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, represented by Paul Hastings, in a challenge to M&K Holdings Inc’s patent on a method of compressing video files. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3cK3TX5