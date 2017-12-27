South Korean prosecutors seek 12-year jail term for Samsung heir Lee

SEOUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors on Wednesday sought a 12-year jail term for Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee on appeal after a lower court sentenced him to five years in August for bribery in a case that rocked the country.

The Seoul High Court is expected to rule on the case in late January. Lee, the 49-year-old heir to one of the world’s biggest corporate empires, has been detained since February on charges of corruption.