UPDATE 1-Samsung Life to sell $925 mln Samsung Electronics stake -report

SEOUL, May 30 (Reuters) - Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd plans to sell part of its shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd worth 1 trillion won ($925.75 million), local media reported on Wednesday.

ChosunBiz cited an unidentified finance industry source as saying Samsung Life’s board had passed the sale plan.

An official at Samsung Life said he was checking the report.

The block deal, if confirmed, would come after South Korea’s antitrust chief called on Samsung Group, the country’s biggest conglomerate, to streamline its cross-shareholding structure which he said was “not sustainable”.

However, the group will need to find a way to simplify its complex ownership without weakening the founding family’s grip on 62 affiliates that have $375 billion in assets.

The biggest issue in any restructuring relates to Samsung Life’s 8.63 percent stake, worth around $26 billion, in Samsung Electronics.

In April, Samsung SDI Co Ltd sold $526 million worth shares in affiliate Samsung C&T Corp to reduce cross-shareholding ties and secure funds for investment.

Shares in Samsung Electronics fell 3.5 percent while those of Samsung Life gained 0.9 percent.