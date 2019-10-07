IN BRIEF: SCOTUS won’t revive Imperium’s $26 mln patent win v. Samsung

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let stand an appellate-court decision that erased $26.3 million in enhanced damages and attorneys’ fees awarded to patent-assertion entity Imperium IP Holdings (Cayman) in a fight with Samsung Electronics over digital-photography patents.

Imperium had hoped to overturn a decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which held in January that Samsung was entitled to judgment despite the jury’s verdict because Imperium’s patent claims were anticipated by earlier inventions.

