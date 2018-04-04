Samsung hit with $7M fee award in Imperium patent lawsuit

A federal judge in Texas has added more than $7 million in attorneys’ fees to the $19 million in enhanced damages Samsung Electronics was ordered to pay non-practicing entity Imperium IP Holdings for willfully infringing two of its patents on digital photography technology.

U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant III in Sherman, Texas, who presided over the 2016 trial and later trebled the jury verdict, on Tuesday gave Cayman Islands-based Imperium nearly the entire $7.1 million in fees it had sought. Mazzant shaved off about $30,000 for improperly billed clerical work.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GzcWHd