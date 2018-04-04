FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 9:58 PM / in 18 hours

Samsung hit with $7M fee award in Imperium patent lawsuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Texas has added more than $7 million in attorneys’ fees to the $19 million in enhanced damages Samsung Electronics was ordered to pay non-practicing entity Imperium IP Holdings for willfully infringing two of its patents on digital photography technology.

U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant III in Sherman, Texas, who presided over the 2016 trial and later trebled the jury verdict, on Tuesday gave Cayman Islands-based Imperium nearly the entire $7.1 million in fees it had sought. Mazzant shaved off about $30,000 for improperly billed clerical work.

