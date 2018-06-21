FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 11:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Samsung Securities should face partial suspension-Korean watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, June 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's financial watchdog
said on Thursday that it recommended suspending some of Samsung
Securities'             operations for six months after the
broker's 'fat finger' error prompted a public outcry. 
    The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) decided to recommend
partially suspending the broker's operations to the Financial
Services Commission (FSC), which makes the final decision, it
said in a text message to reporters.
    Samsung Securities, one of South Korea's largest stock
brokers, accidentally issued in April 2.8 billion shares to
employees - more than 30 times the number of its outstanding
shares and theoretically worth some $100 billion - some of which
were quickly sold off by workers.                 
    

 (Reporting by Haejin Choi and Yuna Park; writing by Joyce Lee;
Editing by Adrian Croft)
