FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 27, 2018 / 10:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Samsung Securities CEO resigns after $105 billion stock blunder -BBG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Samsung Securities Co Chief Executive Officer Koo Sung-hoon resigned after the company was punished by South Korea’s financial regulator because an employee’s error sparked a $105 billion “ghost stock” blunder, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Koo Sung-hoon's resignation was disclosed in a regulatory filing Friday and the company, one of South Korea's largest stock brokers, was fined 144 million won, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/2LQlqMU)

Its stock brokerage business was barred from taking new clients for six months, Bloomberg said.

Samsung Securities in April accidentally issued 2.8 billion shares to employees - more than 30 times the number of its outstanding shares and theoretically worth some $100 billion - some of which were quickly sold off by workers.

The company was not immediately reachable for comments. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.