San Francisco moves toward ban on use of facial recognition technology

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14 (Reuters) - San Francisco officials on Tuesday took a major step toward banning the purchase and use of facial recognition technology by city personnel, in a move to regulate tools with surveillance applications that local Silicon Valley companies helped develop.

The ordinance, which would also require city departments to submit surveillance technology policies for public vetting, can become law after a second vote next week by the same officials, the city’s Board of Supervisors. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; editing by Bill Berkrot)