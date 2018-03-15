FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 8:40 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Philippines' San Miguel's recurring profit up 10.7 pct in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, March 15 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp posted a 10.7-percent increase in annual recurring profit, boosted by double-digit growth in its petroleum and food businesses.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-off gains and forex translation, rose to 54.7 billion pesos ($1.05 billion) in the 12 months to Dec. 31, the company said in a statement.

San Miguel, one of the largest conglomerates in the Southeast Asian nation, has pursued an aggressive expansion since 2008 to bolster revenues, adding infrastructure, mining, petroleum and power assets to its staple food and beverage businesses.

$1 = 51.9650 Philippine pesos Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
